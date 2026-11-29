By Cliff Hall | From the September/October 2026 issue of Strings

Israeli cellist Gavriel Lipkind noticed a problem—when MTV remade pop music in the 1980s, every artist gained a visual calling card to go with their sound, but no such revolution ever reached the concert hall. “Acoustic musicians were completely left behind,” he says. “For 30 years, they’ve been stuck publishing YouTube clips with CD covers instead of a film.”

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It’s a problem Lipkind knows from the inside: He made his radio debut at eight, won prizes at the 1994 Rostropovich Competition in Paris, soloed with the Israel and Munich Philharmonics alongside the likes of Zubin Mehta and Yehudi Menuhin, and sold over 120,000 records. To the absence of visuals for acoustic musicians, his answer, founded in early 2018 after years of gestation, is ConcertLab: a studio built inside a 16th-century Utrecht monument specifically designed to film acoustic music—an operation that has since grown from a filming venue into a full production and distribution company, counting Dolby and Apple among its technology partners.

The stage is bright white. The hall around it is painted in the blackest black on earth. The room’s acoustics can be tuned to the piece being played, and a silent indoor drone camera—the only one of its kind—drifts among the musicians as they perform. This spring, cellist Nicolas Altstaedt recorded Shostakovich there. I asked Lipkind—founder, CEO, and, as he insists, production designer—what he is trying to capture.

Filming fine-arts music isn’t like filming a pop set or even a concert. What does this music demand—and how did that shape what you built?

Fine-arts music is largely acoustically performed music. The resonating space is part of the instrument, and the performance must be believable as something that could exist in a concert hall. The non-negotiable is simple: What you see must correspond to what you hear.

That is why filming this kind of performance cinematographically is almost an impossible task. As a film director, you usually want to go beyond base reality and reinterpret it. But when filming fine-arts music, that instinct collides with the need for unaltered truth. Anything you change around the artist changes the acoustics. Anything excessive in the image distracts the listener from the performance itself.

ConcertLab therefore became an exercise in radical minimalism. We asked ourselves: How much can we simplify and remove from a film so that everything you see still represents everything you hear—and what you hear becomes the entire film, and nothing more? Some people call what we do “visual audio.” I think that comes close.

For a string player walking in for the first time, what’s immediately different about performing here versus a concert hall or a normal studio?

The stage is completely white—even many of the microphones are white—and the backdrop is both a source of light and part of the acoustic system, allowing us to adjust the stage acoustics. The hall, by contrast, is extremely black and non-reflective: treated with Musou Black, the blackest material on earth. So when you walk on stage, you enter a black-and-white resonating space in which you and your instrument become the only real sources of color.

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What is unusual for a musician is that before we record, we spend time tuning the space itself. And then there is the camera. We built the world’s only silent indoor drone camera. In many ways, that flying object becomes the listener for whom the musician performs. In many ways, ConcertLab is a musical camera choreography company.

Players obsess over the acoustics of a room, and you can tune yours. What does that let a string player do with, say, a Bach suite versus a contemporary work?

It gives the musician a degree of freedom that is very unusual. We can make the ceiling feel three times higher, the stage larger or more intimate, the hall deeper or steeper. More importantly, we can make the space sound more wooden or stone-like, brighter or mellower. We can support certain registers, sustain certain overtones, or give the sound a more legato quality.

For a Bach suite, that might mean creating a more focused space in which the architecture of the counterpoint can speak clearly, while still allowing the implied polyphony of a single cello to bloom. For a contemporary work, you may want something more analytical, physical, or spacious—a room that reveals attack, texture, color, silence, or decay with greater precision.

For a string player, this is profound. The resonating space was always part of the inst-rument. Here, for the first time in a filming context, you can shape it intentionally.

Studio recordings are often stitched together from fragments. You insist on an uncut film. Why does that matter so much to you as a musician?

To be precise, we do edit the audio quite carefully—but the film itself is uncut. This combination gives, in my view, the best of both worlds. We film multiple complete run-throughs until we have a take with an authentic phrasing arc and a genuine coherence of storytelling. Then we use the audio from all takes to polish small imperfections. The result is a performance that is guaranteed to feel gloriously one-breath—because it really is—yet can be comparable in quality to a commercial album recording. Labels often use our soundtracks for their official releases.

What matters to me is that the viewer can still trust the body of the performance. You feel that the artist really traveled from the first note to the last. The video is the proof.

You built all this inside a 16th-century monument, with tools that didn’t exist before. What was the hardest part of making it real?

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Integration. That was the real challenge. None of the individual problems were simple: creating a silent camera that can move like a bird around and between musicians; lighting the space without ugly shadows while still giving texture, correct skin tones, and depth; building an acoustic system that can adapt to different repertoire without making the space feel artificial. Each of those took a somewhat mad, obsessive, and deeply committed ConcertLab team to keep drilling through stubborn challenges for many years.

But making all those systems work as one coherent musical instrument—that is where the real magic happens for me. We must embrace the technological possibilities of today but apply them in such a way that a serious music lover still feels [that] yes, this is real. This is an artist I would want to hear in an analog concert hall. In that sense, ConcertLab has to become a seal of authenticity.

Nicolas Altstaedt recently recorded the Shostakovich there. Who is ConcertLab really for—and how does an artist end up on that stage?

In principle, ConcertLab is for any serious musician: from a young emerging talent to an international soloist. Starting this summer, artists from all over the world can apply through our website, concertlab.com, to be filmed. What makes ConcertLab unusual is that the entire chain is handled in-house. We design and build our own tools, take care of logistics, artistic programming, and pre-production, film the artists with our specialized team, complete the post-production, and continue innovating the long-term distribution: coordinating where relevant with labels, managers, platforms, and promoters.

There are two paths. Some artists, labels, or managers hire us as a production service. In that case, the rights remain with the client, and we deliver beautiful films. In other cases, ConcertLab may decide to film an artist as part of our own catalog. The production standard is the same, but ConcertLab becomes the owner and long-term distributor of the films.

As a cellist yourself, what do you watch for when a string player first steps onto that stage, and what do they tell you afterward?

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I look first for a clean environment around the artist—removing anything visually distracting. Then I am entirely focused on their comfort and on preparing them for the filming process. Filming can be intimidating, especially for classical musicians, because the camera is so close and the concentration required is very high. So my job is partly artistic and partly psychological: to help the artist trust the space, trust the process, and feel that they can actually play. Every artist is different. Some need silence; some need dialogue; some need the feeling of a live audience; some need to forget that the camera exists.

When I see a player’s shoulders drop—when they stop monitoring the room and start listening to it—I know we are ready. What artists often tell us afterward is that the experience felt surprisingly natural, even liberating. The paradox of ConcertLab is that this highly constructed technical environment exists entirely to create a genuine feeling of artistic freedom.

What do you hope this changes for string players, and for how people experience this music?

We live in a deeply visual digital world. And now, more and more content will be generated by AI. I believe the survival and further evolution of our musical heritage depends on making the language of fine-arts music genuinely visual—without losing the authenticity and purity of audio.

For string players, having reference films they are proud to use as their “musical passports” is a quiet revolution. A true musical passport means an artist can be discovered not only through a press kit, an audio track, or a live stream, but through a carefully captured encounter with their playing in a controlled audiovisual environment: their sound, their physical presence, their imagination and uninterrupted storytelling; their way of being with the instrument from silence to silence.