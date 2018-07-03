Yamaha celebrated 30 years of its Young Performing Artists Program (YYPA) in Indianapolis in late June. The program, which formed in 1988 to recognize rising stars and offer mentorship, has named 300 musicians as recipients since the program’s inception.

A bevy of YYPA winners spent the weekend working with Yamaha staff members and guest artists on artistic development and career goals.

“The YYPA program has continued uninterrupted for 30 years, which is a testament to the commitment Yamaha has to education and to nurturing young musicians at every level of development,” John Wittmann, director of artist relations and education, Yamaha Artist Services Indianapolis, said. “The program has allowed us to spend purposeful, one-on-one time with extraordinary musicians on the verge of launching their careers. It’s incredibly rewarding to witness the overpowering impact made at the celebration weekend.”

The 30-year celebration included a solo performances from YYPA winners, including violinist Joshua Brown, a 2018 YYPA winner.

“[The performance] was really a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Brown said. “I’ve never felt anything like this—finishing my last bow and everyone’s just screaming at me . . . 2,000 people from the audience. I don’t know if I’d ever get to experience something like that as a classical musician, but this has been an unforgettable experience.”

To nominate or apply for the 2019 YYPA, click here.

