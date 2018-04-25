By Stephanie Powell

Handcrafted in Mark Wood’s custom shop in the United States, Wood Violins’ latest electric offering is modeled after arch-top jazz guitars from the early 1900s. Early-20th-century jazz guitars were designed to look like violins, thus with the “Legend,” those instrument designs come full circle (a violin made to look like a guitar made to look like a violin). The latest model is the brainchild of Wood Violins’ senior creative director Joe Domjan.

The body is made of poplar with a tiger-maple veneer finish. The Legend also includes an ebony fingerboard, a Wood Tru-Tone bridge pickup, Wittner pegs, and D’Addario strings. At press time, prices were subject to change—contact Wood Violins for updated pricing.

Wood Violins’ the ‘Legend’

4-string: $3,919 (MSRP), $2,799 (retail/MAP); 5-string: $4,199 (MSRP), $2,999 (retail/MAP)

Poplar body with a tiger maple veneer; ebony fingerboard

Wood Tru-Tone bridge pickup, Wittner pegs, and D’Addario strings

woodviolins.com

This article originally appeared in the May 2018 issue of Strings magazine.

