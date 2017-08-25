GIVEAWAY ENDS OCTOBER 31, 2017

Enter to win a La Scala violin outfit from Johnson String Instrument and Eastman Strings! For every La Scala instrument purchased, Eastman Strings donates one comparable instrument to the Johnson String Project for a student in need in the community.

La Scala instruments are made from exquisite German tonewoods and expertly handcrafted by skilled luthiers in the workshop of Eastman Strings.

Total prize pack worth $2,061

Outfit Includes:

La Scala violin 4/4 size

Johnson Artist violin bow

Galaxy Oblong violin case in blue

