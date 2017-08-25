GIVEAWAY ENDS OCTOBER 31, 2017
Enter to win a La Scala violin outfit from Johnson String Instrument and Eastman Strings! For every La Scala instrument purchased, Eastman Strings donates one comparable instrument to the Johnson String Project for a student in need in the community.
La Scala instruments are made from exquisite German tonewoods and expertly handcrafted by skilled luthiers in the workshop of Eastman Strings.
Total prize pack worth $2,061
Outfit Includes:
La Scala violin 4/4 size
Johnson Artist violin bow
Galaxy Oblong violin case in blue
ENTER HERE: