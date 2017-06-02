Win an Evah Pirazzi Gold Violin Variety Gift Pack!

GIVEAWAY ENDS JULY 31, 2017



6 Lucky Winners Will Be Chosen

MSRP $404.49, Street Price $191.35 (per gift pack)

Create your own golden tone with the Evah Pirazzi Gold violin variety pack!

Each winner receives the following:

• 1 set of Evah Pirazzi Gold medium violin strings with a Gold wound G string and loop end E string

• 1 additional Evah Pirazzi Gold silver wound G string for the player looking for a brighter tone

• 1 additional Gold Label Wondertone violin E string ball end for the player who likes a traditional E string

• 1 additional Pirastro No.1 wound loop end E string for the player that likes a warmer non-whistling E string

• 1 cake of Evah Pirazzi Gold Rosin

Comments