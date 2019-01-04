Violinist Nicola Benedetti has been awarded as a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for her services to music in the 2019 New Year Honours list. Benedetti works with various organizations that foster music therapy and music education, including Sistema Scotland and ESTA UK. The designation is one class below damehood or knighthood. “It shakes us out of the routine and connects us with a higher purpose,” she says of her music-education efforts. “It is a truly beautiful, wondrous thing, worthy of our attention and our investment. I only hope to prove my worthiness through my continued dedication.’ She was previously made MBE in 2013 and awarded the Queen’s Medal for Music in 2016.

