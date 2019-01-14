By Megan Westberg

Violinist Yevgeny Kutik‘s upcoming EP, Meditations on Family, is, as you might imagine from the title, all about the power of family. Made up of 8 miniatures drawing on the family memories of each composer, the album includes this piece “Daydreams . . . ” for violin, four singers, and glass harmonica, by Joseph Schwantner. For listeners curious about the experiences that inspired each composer, Kutik has devoted a section of his website to telling their stories.

Greg Cahill also spoke with Kutik about his new album. You can read the resulting feature in the March/April 2019 issue of Strings.

