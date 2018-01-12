In a Strings exclusive, watch violinist Augustin Hadelich perform Paganini’s Caprice No. 4.

The Grammy Award–winning violinist, who released his first-ever all Paganini album today, has recorded works by Paganini before, but says that his approach to the show-stopping composer’s works has changed over the years. “It’s less technical and with greater fluidity and emphasis on character,” he says.

Read more about Hadelich’s Paganini approach and the making of his album in Strings‘ January 2018 issue.

