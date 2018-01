Thomastik-Infeld Alphayue Strings are Now Available for Viola & Cello at NAMM 2018

Connolly Music represents Thomastik-Infeld’s Alphayue strings. Alphayue was released a few years ago for the violin and is now available for the viola and cello. The durable, advanced synthetic-core string creates a colorful sound at an entry-level price.

Comments