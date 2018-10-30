By Megan Westberg

If you’re throwing a Halloween party and you’re musically inclined, a great deal of thought goes into setting the right mood aurally. Is this a “Monster Mash” kind of affair or will you be leaning on organ music to set a darker tone? But what of your beloved strings?

The Vitamin String Quartet has you covered. Anticipating your spookiest of holiday needs, they’ve put together an all-strings playlist of horror-movie themes. Psycho, The Shining, Night of the Living Dead, The Exorcist: 15 tracks available on Spotify—all classics, all creepy.

Not quite the right thing? Never you fear. They’ve also recorded all the music from Nightmare Before Christmas.

May your party be the creepiest—in a good way.

