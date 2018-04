We’d like to say thanks to all those musicians who recommended Strings as an essential resource for string players to Tutorful—the UK-based online education service that provides resource guides on a variety of subjects (including violin playing), and connects students with tutors. It’s an honor to be a part of your musical journey. As always, we’d love to know what you think about how we’re doing, and if there’s anything we can do to serve you better.

Advertisement

—Megan Westberg, editor

Comments