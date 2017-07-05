Sponsored by Jargar Strings

A SUPERIOR VIOLA SOUND WITH PREMIUM PERFORMANCE QUALITIES AND VERSATILE SOUND CREATIVITY WITH THE NEW SYNTHETIC CORE VIOLA SUPERIOR SET FROM JARGAR STRINGS.

What you play, where you play, who you play with, and of course, the audience you perform for – all this inspires you to create different sounds. In this current age, the demand for power to project sound from the stage to the audience is bigger than ever. Violists are often asked to give more sound, then the inevitable happens – they crack the sound.

The new set of viola strings is characterized by an exceptional balanced tonal quality, and the ability to create the subtlest expressive nuances. Prized not only for their wide palette of colors, but also for their consistency and durability, they are to be found wherever violists are looking for more control of what the string does.

The most important and enjoyable feature is how easy and pliable the sound is to draw from the strings. As a result, the you can spend more time thinking and planning on how to mold the sound. This versatile creativity lets you focus on the music rather than being concentrated on the question “Can you hear me now?”.

SOUND

Tonal colors or timbre – is the ability of a player to create a range of musical voices. Played by a discerned violist the strings can sing with a verve only being heard every now and then. A rich blend of sweetness, warmth and clarity combined with an amazing depth and focus. The lower registers offer a luscious resonance just with enough edge to combine beauty and power. A well balanced blend of agility with a wide range of warmth and sweetness characterizes the upper registers resulting in rich sound aesthetics demanded by violists.

PROJECTION

Power can be described by the tonal presence. With its lush tonal range the strings have the power to project the sound to the furthest reaches of a concert hall.

DYNAMIC

From Fortissimo to Pianissimo – The wide dynamic range, together with the responsiveness and tonal finesse makes the string a favorite for the discerning player.

