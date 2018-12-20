A new year is once again upon us, Strings readers, and with its end comes the internet’s most glorious pastime: The listicle.

We’ve compiled the top 10 most-read posts of the year, chosen by you, of course, and your click-happy, bow-happy hands.

Read on for essential instrument tips, techniques, how to sound like your favorite musicians, what to look for in a rosin, and much more.

We’ll see you in 2019 with even more of your favorite stringed-instrument content, lessons, history, and features. But first . . . !

10. Good intonation is something all of us can work on. Here are 14 solo and group exercises to start.

9. Living in alto clef: the best loved, most overlooked, viola works

8. Learn the features you can expect to find on a case priced under $500

7. How an Instagram practice challenge led one violinist to some exciting results

6. Certain unpleasant sounds indicate that a bow is not properly gripping and vibrating the strings. How to stop them.

5. Here are several simple points to consider when choosing a bow

4. Deciphering what rosin is, how it’s made, and which one is right for you

3. Eliminate the guesswork and find the perfect strings for your instrument

2. Properly functioning tuning pegs are crucial to a healthy instrument

1. Violin is for classical and jazz while fiddle is for folk, country, and bluegrass. But is that really true?

