A new year is once again upon us, Strings readers, and with its end comes the internet’s most glorious pastime: The listicle.
We’ve compiled the top 10 most-read posts of the year, chosen by you, of course, and your click-happy, bow-happy hands.
Read on for essential instrument tips, techniques, how to sound like your favorite musicians, what to look for in a rosin, and much more.
We’ll see you in 2019 with even more of your favorite stringed-instrument content, lessons, history, and features. But first . . . !
10. Good intonation is something all of us can work on. Here are 14 solo and group exercises to start.
9. Living in alto clef: the best loved, most overlooked, viola works
Advertisement
8. Learn the features you can expect to find on a case priced under $500
7. How an Instagram practice challenge led one violinist to some exciting results
Hilary Hahn Commits to Practicing for 100 Days in a Row—with Unexpected Results