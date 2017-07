Violinist Rachel Barton Pine stopped by the Strings studio to share three commissioned works from her American Partitas project.

Watch Pine perform ‘Rag’ by Darol Anger from ‘American Partita No. 1’; ‘Prelude and Allegro’ by Billy Childs from ‘Four Portraits for Violin’; and ‘Dance 1’ by Daniel Bernard Roumain from ‘Hip-Hop Dances and Prayers.’

