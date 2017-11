Violinist Rachel Barton Pine stopped by the Strings studio to perform three pieces from her latest album Bel Canto Paganini. Watch Pine perform Paganini’s Caprice No. 9 in E major, “La chasse” (Allegretto), his Caprice No. 5 in A minor, “Agitato,” and Pine’s own arrangement of “God Defend New Zealand.”

