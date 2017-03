Violinist Philippe Quint stopped by the Strings studio with the 1708 “Ruby” Stradivari violin to perform three pieces. Watch Quint perform Camille Saint Saens’ “Mon cœur s’ouvre à ta voix” from Samson and Delilah; Joachim Raff’s Cavatina No. 3; and George Gershwin’s “It Ain’t Necessarily So” from Porgy and Bess (arranged by Jascha Heifetz). Quint recorded all three pieces with pianist Lily Maisky, daughter of cellist Mischa Maisky, on the duo’s 2013 release Opera Breve.

