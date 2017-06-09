Violist Melia Watras and her husband/violinist Michael Jinsoo Lim stopped by the Strings studio to perform three works. To start, Watras performs an original composition titled “Lament,” which she wrote for the memorial service of her father. Next up, Lim performs “Luminous Points,” another Watras original that she wrote for her husband. Finally, the duo will perform Atar Arad‘s “Esther,” which he wrote for his late mother, in a version for violin and viola. The last two works can be found on Watras’ latest album 26.

