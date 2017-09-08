Cellist Matt Haimovitz stopped by the Strings studio to perform three pieces. His partner of choice for his solo rep was a a three-century-old Grancino that the Quebec-based Canimex Inc. agreed to lend him while his 1710 “Matteo” Goffriller cello is repaired.

Watch Haimovitz perform Vijay Iyer’s “Run” (from his Overtures to Bach album); J.S. Bach’s Suite No. 3, Prelude, and Philip Glass’ Partita No. 2 for solo cello, Mvt. VI. The latter is featured on Haimovitz’ most recent album Philip Glass/Partitas for Solo Cello. Read more about the premiere performance of Glass’ second partita in the October issue of Strings.

Comments