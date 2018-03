“About three years ago, I had a need to focus inward because I was starting to doubt my own voice a little bit,” violinist Johnny Gandelsman says of his decision to record Bach’s Sonatas and Partitas for the first time. “And I needed a challenge for myself.” Strings had a chance to listen in person when Gandelsman stopped by our studio to record Bach’s Violin Partita No. 2 in D minor.

