The Hanneke Cassel Band, made up of fiddler Hanneke Cassel, cellist, Mike Block, and guitarist Christopher Lewis, stopped by the Strings studio for a recent Strings Session.

Watch the trio perform “Passing Place/Silver Special,” an original reel composed by Cassel off of her latest album Trip to Walden Pond, and “Yulianna/Carley’s Glenfinnan Wedding.”

