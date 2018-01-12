Brooklyn Rider, made up of violinists Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen, violist Nicholas Cords and cellist Michael Nicolas, stopped by the Strings studio to perform two pieces. The first: the andante cantabile movement from Mozart’s String Quartet No. 14, K. 387. The second piece, the “Garden” movement from Evan Zuporyn’s Qi, is on the quartet’s 11th album Spontaneous Symbols.

“We commission new music all the time,” Gandelsman said of where the idea to create an album originated. “We saw that we have this collection of incredible works, all American composers, and we wanted to put them all together.”

Watch the quartet perform the two pieces in our latest Strings Session.

