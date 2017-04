Before performing a four-day run with the San Francisco Symphony in early March, a program that included a first for the SFS, Hindemith’s Violin Concerto, violinist Arabella Steinbacher took time out of her touring schedule to film a Strings Session. Watch the German violinist perform the moderato movement from Prokofiev’s Sonata for Solo Violin in D minor, Op. 115, in her rehearsal room at the symphony.

Comments