Cellist Amit Peled stopped by the Strings studio to perform what he likes to call “when Bach met Bloch.” Watch him perform (on Pablo Casals’ former 1733 Goffriller cello) three pieces by Bloch and two by Bach, in addition to an encore piece: Joachim Stutschewsky’s Latvian Song from Hassidic Suite. Watch the full video to learn more about the breathtaking and beautiful instrument that Pablo Casals used to make the first recording of Bach’s complete cello suites.

