Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas stopped by the Strings studio to perform a few tunes. Watch the mesmerizing duo perform two tunes from the core of the Scottish-fiddle repertoire: Neil Gow’s “Neil Gow’s Wife”/”The Old Reel.” Next up is a composition by Natalie Haas, which she wrote for her best friend’s wedding, “Megan and Jared’s Waltz,” followed by Mike Vass’ “Cavers of Kirkcudbright.”

