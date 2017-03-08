‘STRINGS’ MAGAZINE EDITH EISLER SCHOLARSHIP AWARD

Applications are open to all eligible string students enrolled in an accredited college or conservatory program who are able to provide required proof of financial need. One $3,000 scholarship will be awarded to a qualified recipient. The scholarship will be announced in the September issue of Strings magazine.

Application deadline: May 19, 2017

The completed materials must be mailed and postmarked no later than May 19, 2017. These materials should be mailed to:

Strings Scholarship Committee

Strings Magazine

501 Canal Boulevard, Suite J

Richmond, CA 94804

Please click the link below to download the Strings magazine scholarship award information package and application.



Strings Magazine Scholarship Application 2017

About Edith Eisler

For nearly seven decades, violinist, violist, educator, and author Edith Eisler devoted her life to classical string music. She was a member of the landmark New World Symphony (one of the first to provide performance opportunities for minority musicians who were under-represented in mainstream orchestras). She also was an active chamber player and presenter, and a longtime string teacher, offering classes at the Harlem School for the Arts, Turtle Bay Music School, and other institutions throughout the New York area. For 25 years, Eisler was a corresponding editor and frequent contributor to Strings magazine. She died in 2011 at age 86.

