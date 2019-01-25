Sponsored by The Sphinx Organization

The Sphinx Organization is proud to partner with the Curtis Institute of Music and the Cleveland Institute of Music (CIM) and collaborate with The Juilliard School to present its Sphinx Performance Academy (SPA) for summer 2019. SPA is a full-scholarship summer performance program designed for string players ages 11-17. The SPA Curtis and SPA CIM programs have a chamber music and solo repertoire focus and are for violin, viola, and cello players, and the SPA Juilliard program has a solo repertoire focus and is for violin, viola, cello, and bass players. As a program with a primary focus on cultural diversity, SPA seeks to actively recruit and engage students from cultural backgrounds that are underrepresented in the field of classical music.

“Attending SPA is the best choice in my music career I’ve ever made. I met some of my closest friends during this program, made wonderful connections with the amazing faculty and my love for music only grew during my time there.” SPA student, Ruth Bezawit Kelley

The SPA curriculum includes an intensive schedule of lessons and coachings in addition to master classes, recitals, career enrichment sessions, and individually tailored mentorship. SPA creates a unique, enriching, and transformative experience for each student. Watch this video to find out more about the student experience!

SPA at Curtis Institute of Music Summerfest

June 9 – 23, 2019

SPA at Cleveland Institute of Music

July 6 – 20, 2019

SPA at The Juilliard School

July 24 – August 3, 2019

Apply by February 12th!

