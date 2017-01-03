Spend your Summer Making Music at the IU Jacobs School of Music Summer String Academy

Summer String Academy: June 24 – July 22, 2017. For Violinists, Violists, and Cellists ages 12-18

The IU Jacobs School of Music Summer String Academy is gearing up for its 33rd year. The String Academy offers serious young string players an intensive and varied program under the direction of an outstanding faculty at one of the world’s most renowned schools of music.

Private lessons: Students receive two one-hour private lessons weekly. Assistant teachers are available to help students with practicing.

Master classes: String Academy faculty and guest artists give master classes throughout the session. Students will be asked by their private teacher to perform when prepared. Pianists are available for rehearsals, lessons, classes and concerts.

Chamber music: Chamber music groups rehearse from 11 – 1 four days a week. Younger students will participate in the chamber orchestra on Tuesday and Thursday. Many groups will perform during the final week of concerts.

Recitals: Students have the opportunity to perform in scheduled recitals with their teacher’s approval. Recitals take place each Friday and/or Saturday, and more often during the final week. Most evenings are devoted to master classes, concerts, movies, and planned activities.

Summer Festival 2017: The IU Summer Festival will include performances by the Verona Quartet, Zora Quartet, Summer Chamber Players, and many more.

FACULTY

Mimi Zweig, Program Director

Erin Aldridge, Brenda Brenner, Chih-Yi Chen, Amir Eldan, Rebecca Henry, Roeland Jagers, Grigory Kalinovsky, Sarah Kapustin, Wonmin Kim, Jeannette Koekkoek, Ching-Yi Lin, Lucia May, Susan Moses, Csaba Onczay, James Przygocki, Evan Rothstein, Sherry Sinift, Cory Smythe, Stacia Spencer, Daniel Stein, Peter Stumpf, Verona Quartet, Zora Quartet

Register now:

http://www.music.indiana.edu/precollege/summer/string

Office of Pre-College and Summer Programs

musicsp@indiana.edu

812-855-6025

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/IUStringAcademy/

