The triennial Singapore International Violin Competition is accepting applications for its second-ever event, with a deadline of September 30. The jury will pre-screen submitted recordings through a blind-listening process, and the live rounds, all of which are open to the public, kick off in late January 2018.

Repertoire for the pre-selection round includes unaccompanied Bach, the second movement of a Mozart concerto (3, 4, or 5) with piano accompaniment, and a Paganini caprice. Competitors, who must be under 30 during the competition year, will be in the running for a cash reward ($50,000 for first prize), and the top six winners will be eligible to receive a three-year loan of a rare instrument from the Rin Collection.

For more information, visit the Singapore International Violin Competition website.

