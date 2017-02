NS Design showed off the versatility of its NXTa electric violin and cello at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show. The NXTa series allows the instrument to hold a charge for up to 16 hours after only plugging it in for 60 seconds. Watch violinist Avery Meritt perform a fiddle medley on the violin, and cellist Abi Loutoo perform a portion of Variations on the Theme of Paganini.

