Violin Society of America member Linda West is asking for help in locating a bow that’s gone missing from her shop. The cello bow, made by Rodney D. Mohr, is from her personal collection, and has a silver tip and is numbered 870. It’s been missing for a couple of months.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this bow, contact West at (805) 448-9174 or linda@lindawest.com.

