The Los Angeles–based Metzler Violin Shop will host a three-day exhibition of contemporary instruments and bows April 7–9. More than 70 luthiers from across the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico will showcase their work. The exhibition runs from 10am–6pm throughout the weekend.

On April 7, at 7:30pm, Martin Chalifour, concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will perform short musical excerpts on 60 violins, showing off the range of each instrument. The following day at the same time, violist Richard O’Neill and cellist Marek Szpakiewicz will perform works and offer tonal comparisons on more than 30 violas and 12 cellos.

The exhibition is open to the public, and offers players the opporuntiy to test out instruments and bows privately in one of the violin shop’s try-out rooms. A closing reception will be held on Sunday, April 9, from 7:30–9pm. Players interested in purchasing any of the remaining instruments/bows after the exhibition weekend are welcome to call ahead and schedule an appointment throughout April and May.

In addition to the three-day extravaganza, there will be a one-day exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Nevada School of the Arts on April 23 from 1–6pm. From 2–4pm three soloists—De Ann Letourneau, concertmaster of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, violist Nokuthula Ngwenyama, and cellist Daniel Gaisford—will demonstrate the instruments’ range.

Metzler Violin Shop is located at 604 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. For more information, call 1-888-846-5467 or visit metzlerviolins.com. View a list of the participating makers below.

Comments