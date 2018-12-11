By Megan Westberg

So here’s a holiday gift idea: When you think binge-watching, Netflix is probably the first thing to come to mind. But for classical-music fans, there’s medici.tv, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. In addition to an on-demand catalog of concerts, ballets, opera performances, films and documentaries, and archival footage, the service streams 150 live events in HD. And to celebrate the anniversary, the service is also releasing themed archival content each week through the end of the year.

Some of this musical bounty is free, the rest available through subscription, which might be just the thing for that string player in your life who seems to have just about everything.

