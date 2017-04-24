May 10 Is the Deadline to Apply for 2017 Tarisio Trust Young Artists Grants

2016 winners for the 'Five for Five' project, Michael Kaufman and the SAKURA Cello Quintet

The deadline to apply for the 2017 Tarisio Trust Young Artists Grants is May 10. This year’s grant winners will be judged by Grammy-winning violist Kim Kashkashian, Martin Engstroem, founder of the Verbier Festival, and Quatuor Ebene.

The 2016 winners were Michael Kaufman of the SAKURA Cello Quintet, cellist Arlen Hlusko, String Bank, and Tessa Lark of Trio Modetre. To learn more about last year’s winners, click here.

The 2017 prize will include $25,000 of grants to five young artists or string ensembles for a creative string-related project. To apply, click here.

