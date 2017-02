Mark Wood of Wood Violins unveiled two new electric violins at the NAMM Show: the Katana and the Nashville.

Wood demonstrates the range of the five-string Katana with a “Fire ‘n Ice” medley. Violinist Martie Maguire, who is currently touring with the Dixie Chicks, plays the Nashville, which is a solid body electric with a pickup built into the bridge, and perfection pegs for fine tuning.

Comments