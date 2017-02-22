Luis and Clark Applauds Cremaine Booker

Watch Cremaine play a snippet from the 3rd Movement of the Debussy String Quartet

In this fast-paced, social media world with seemingly unlimited content at our fingertips, it has become increasingly difficult for musicians to stand apart from the rest. Yet that is exactly what one young man has accomplished, using modern technology to connect with others across the globe and spread his message of love through music.

When Cremaine Booker contacted us for the first time, we listened to him on YouTube and we were hugely impressed. He is known for his authentic and moving performances of well-known classical pieces and popular music, playing all parts himself. He is a rising cellist who hails from Dallas, TX and already has a large following, having performed extensively in the southeast region in addition to being a studio cellist. He has made appearances with the MTSU Symphony, the Sewanee Symphony, Roy “Futureman” Wooten’s Black Mozart Ensemble, Nashville Philharmonic Orchestra, Nasvhille Concerto Orchestra, Jackon Symphony. He has also played with the likes of Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Jewel, Lindsay Stirling, Michael W. Smith, LeAnn Rhimes, Mike Hicks, Chantae Cann, AsOne, and Derek Minor.

We were very excited for him to have our cello. We wish that we were a big company and could sponsor musicians, but the reality is that we are just a “mom and pop” company and can’t. So when Cremaine took to social media and started a GoFundMe campaign to raise the money to purchase a Luis and Clark cello of his own, we followed with great interest. He borrowed Luis and Clark cello from a friend to make a recording, demonstrating with a Prokofiev march that it would be the perfect instrument for him! His fans approved. The speed with which his GoFundMe grew was astonishing and a testament to his talent, his charisma, and his likability. Cremaine’s soft-spoken modesty is as impressive as his talent. We were thrilled when the day came to send him his cello. In no time, he uploaded a heartfelt rendition of Julie-O to Instagram (@thatcelloguy15), which quickly went viral. He has gone to town recording more videos, which can be found on his YouTube channel (ThatCelloGuy).

