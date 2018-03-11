By Megan Westberg

Violinist Lucia Micarelli is well known for her role as aspiring street musician Annie Talarico in the award-winning four-season HBO series Treme, and extensive touring with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Josh Groban, Chris Botti, and Barbra Streisand. But Micarelli was raised on classical music and attended Juilliard’s Pre-College Division, where she studied primarily with Dorothy DeLay, and the Manhattan School of Music, where she studied with Pinchas Zukerman.

Winner of Juilliard’s Pre-College Concerto Competition and repeat attendee at the prestigious Aspen Music Festival (where she won another Concerto Competition in 2000), Micarelli found her musical interests broadening in her teens, and she began exploring a variety of styles, many of which are reflected in her debut one-hour PBS special that will be airing on 150 PBS stations throughout March. Micarelli will also be visiting 10 of these stations to talk live, on-air about her special and the injury that almost sidelined her career. For more information about the special and her live appearances, visit luciamicarelli.com and check your local PBS listings.

