By Megan Westberg

There seems to be a steady stream of good news from the Los Angeles music world. In this latest installment, Los Angeles Philharmonic music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel has received the 25th annual Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, worth about $250,000. The award comes with no strings attached, and each recipient chosen is “a highly accomplished artist from any discipline who has pushed the boundaries of an art form, contributed to social change, and paved the way for the next generation.”

Richard Armstrong, head of the selection committee, said that Dudamel had been chosen because of his success at the LA Philharmonic in drawing in new audiences, his joy and skills as a conductor, and his commitment to making music accessible to all while supporting the future of the arts through Youth Orchestra Los Angeles. “The jury felt that Gustavo Dudamel embodies the values of the Gish Prize,” he said in a statement.

Also in a statement, Dudamel said he felt “deeply humbled to receive the Gish Prize” and that “this moment makes me commit to redoubling my efforts” in making music accessible to everyone.

