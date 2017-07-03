Tarisio has announced four recipients of its annual Tarisio Trust Young Artists Grants—but there’s more: a fifth recipient will be selected via an online-voting process after July 6.

The program, which offers funding for cutting-edge string-based projects, offers each recipient a grant of $5,000. The four winners include: Mariella Haubs and Jocelyn Zhu for “Concerts for Compassion,” in which both violinists “perform music by artists who faced adversity in their lives and communities”; Francisco Vila for the International Music Festival of Esmeraldas, which brings together young artists from various parts of South America to work with members of the Juilliard Quartet; violinist Apoorva Krishna for “Bahudari Composition,” an original work and collaboration with percussionists Vinod Shyamon and Sunaad Anoor; and the Argus Quartet for Visual Album of New Works, a visual recording of six new works that will highlight the use of extended techniques, specifically focused on the bow.

The fifth winner will be chosen from a list of 12 string players. To read more about the candidates’ proposed projects and cast a vote, click here. Voting ends on July 6.

