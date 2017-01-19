Enter To Win This Prize Package from Shar!

Package includes:

John Cheng Limited Edition violin. 4/4 size. Value $2500

Inspired by the greatest known Guarneri del Gesus, each violin is delicately handcrafted using European tonewoods carefully selected and patiently aged. The resulting tonal characteristics are refined and graceful yet with a powerful, muscular sound. The John Cheng Limited Edition Guarneri is at its best in recital, where it amply fills the room with its appealing sound.

Guy Laurent Three Star violin bow. 4/4 size. Value $660

There are stunning silver fittings and a snakewood frog on this impressive bow! Firm stick is at home with the Bach Chacconne as well as with Paganini No. 24. This bow will help take any serious student or amateur to the next level of playing.

Musafia Momentum Z violin case. 4/4 size. Value $1040

Master case craftsman Dimitri Musafia has created the Musafia Momentum Z with a colorful, bold, and stylish high-fashion interior that will stand out in a crowd. Features two structural load-bearing partitions integrated into Musafia’s monolithic impact absorbing system, plus: military-grade, Teflon treated Cordura black fabric cover with subway handle, suspension system, four bow holders, extra long vapor tube, deluxe analog hygrometer, hinged accessory compartments, shoulder rest holder, double-action Sekur safety lock, and finest quality European natural fabric interiors. Weight: 5.7 lbs.

Leatherwood Bespoke rosin. Value $67 each, total $134

One cake Crisp, one Supple. Developed by Australian violinist and pedagogue, Andrew Baker with a simple goal in mind: Create rosin that allows players to be their best. The process was anything but simple, and involved study, exploration, discovery, and endless testing. Leatherwood Rosin is formulated differently for each instrument, violin, viola, and cello, according to the physical characteristics of each. In addition, there are two recipes available for each: Crisp and Supple, which describe sound and feel of the rosin: – Crisp: Emphasizes a sforzando attack, clear articulation, defined sautille bowing, and a precise and resonant sound – Supple: Rounder attack, seamless bow changes, and a lush, warm sound.

