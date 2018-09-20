Enter to Win an NS Design NXT4a Violin or Cello!

THIS GIVEAWAY ENDS NOVEMBER 30, 2018.

Enter to win your choice of an NXT4a Violin or NXT4a Cello!

The NXT4a Electric Violin embodies physical elegance, tremendous ease of play, and amazing tone. Crafted to exacting standards in the Czech Republic, its advanced features include the Polar Pickup System with the battery-free Active Output electronics, the slip-free NS Tuning System, the malleable Custom Shoulder Rest, and custom hardshell oblong case. $1,479 street price

Advertisement

The NXT4a Electric Cello combines extraordinary tone, performance versatility, elegance and convenience unmatched by any other instrument in its class. The Polar Pickup System and the battery-free Active Output electronics give you the pleasure of playing in any environment, at any volume, and with an unlimited array of effects, all without feedback or wolf tones. Includes the NXT tripod stand and custom gig bag. This is also compatible with the NS Endpin Stand and other NS performance support accessories. $1,499 street price

ENTER HERE:

Comments