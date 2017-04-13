ENTER TO WIN A YAMAHA YEV SERIES ELECTRIC VIOLIN!

GIVEAWAY ENDS JUNE 30, 2017



A new kind of electric violin taking its design inspiration from the organic beauty of wood, the simplicity of clean lines, and the comfort of light weight, combined with innovative Yamaha sound to create this gorgeous live-performance instrument. Available in 4‐ and 5‐string models, natural and black finish.

The YEV series is a game-changing electric violin that does not sacrifice sound or good looks for price. An all-access electric violin: beautiful, light, easy and fun to play at an affordable price. Visually appealing with simple, clean sound that strongly appeals to violin players.

Made from 6 different woods, including Ebony, Rosewood, Spruce, Maple, Mahogany and Walnut, that add to the overall organic, natural & resonant sound of the amplified instrument. Just plug it in to an amp/speaker and play. No batteries, no headphones, no preamps necessary. It pairs perfectly with Yamaha THR Series amps.

The fittings are ebony pegs, chinrest and a composite tailpiece, all 4/4 standard which can be found on traditional acoustic instruments. These fittings can be easily switched out to a players’ personal preference. Comes standard with D’Addario Zyex strings, and changed to any other strings. Player can use any bow and accommodate most standard shoulder rests. Fits in a 4/4 size violin case.

The YEV Series’ expansion on the extremely popular Silent Strings Series solidifies Yamaha’s position as the #1 global brand in the Electric/Silent bowed strings.

ENTER HERE: