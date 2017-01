The striking Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, home to the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, opens its doors for the first time today and tomorrow. It houses three concert halls—including the 2,100-seat Grand Concert Hall and the more intimate 550-seat Recital Hall—places to eat and drink, a hotel, and a public plaza. It will also serve as a venue for multiple music-education programs. Enjoy a slideshow of the new crystalline structure.

