Watch Ruben Salazar of Eastman Strings introduce the company’s latest electric-acoustic violin: the Tasman EAV4-502, which was designed in the UK, comes in both four- and five-string options, and with a headstock inspired by a Stradivari viola da gamba.

The EAV4-502 is set up with Thomastik-Infeld Dominant strings, piezo crystal configuration to pick up string vibration and body resonance, and lightening-bolt f-holes. It’s made of solid maple and spruce top and back. Watch Sarah Merkelbach show off the instrument’s versatility and range.

Comments