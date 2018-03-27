By Stephanie Powell

In collaboration with Lisa Gass of Los Angeles Bass Works, Eastman Strings announced the release of its first pre-installed c-extension for bass. A c-extension allows bass players, mainly orchestral, to hit lower notes with an extended fingerboard mounted onto the scroll of the bass. They are typically bought separately and added to an individual bass by a luthier, and can range in cost from $2,000 to $3,000.

The L.A. Bass Works C-Extension is designed for intermediate to advanced players. It is not sold separately and can be installed on any Eastman bass model. At the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, Eastman displayed its VB305 model as an example, set up with a “long E” string to accomodate the extended length of the fingerboard. The c-extension is ebony, with adjustable tuning brackets made of solid brass. The keys are made of Delrin, which offers durability while remaining lightweight.

Eastman L.A. Bass Works C-Extension

Materials: ebony, solid brass

tuning brackets, Delrin keys

For intermediate and advanced

players

For pricing, contact Eastman

eastmanstrings.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2018 issue of Strings magazine.

