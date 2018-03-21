The New Century Chamber Orchestra recently welcomed British violinist Daniel Hope as its new music director. Since 2016, Hope served as artistic partner for the 19-member, conductorless ensemble based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

A five-year appointment, Hope’s stint as music director begins officially in the 2018-19 season and will run through 2022-23.

The virtuoso and soloist is a Deutsche Grammophon artist, has earned numerous Grammy nominations, a Classical BRIT award, the Deutsche Schallplattenpreis, and five ECHO Klassik Prizes. As a music director, Hope leads chamber orchestras as a soloist with ensembles including the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Camerata Salzburg, and Concerto Koln.

Hope expressed his excitement for his new role in a statement, saying, “The connection I felt with each and every member of this fine orchestra was immediate from the first moment we played together.”

Founded in 1992, NCCO is one of only a handful of conductorless ensembles in the world. Previous music directors have included Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg (2008-2017), Krista Bennion Feeney (1999-2006), and Stuart Canin (1992-1999).

