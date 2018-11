Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and violinist Renaud Capuçon performed together in Paris on November 11, marking the centenary of Armistice. The ceremony took place at the edge of the Arc de Triomphe, where Ma performed the sarabande from Bach’s Suite No. 5 for Cello in C minor. Next, Capuçon joined Ma for a performance of the second movement from Ravel’s Violin and Cello Sonata. Ravel, who served as a paramedic during the war, often noted that his music was influenced by his wartime experiences.

Advertisement

Comments