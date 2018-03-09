By Megan Westberg

Bach in the Subways, brainchild of cellist Dale Henderson, is gearing up to celebrate the great composer’s 333rd birthday in grand style. Henderson himself will be performing pop-up concerts on three continents, all within the span of five days (March 21–25), and is encouraging musicians around the world to celebrate J.S. Bach’s big day with free pop-up concerts of their own. Henderson is releasing the cities in which he’ll be performing over the course of the next couple of weeks, but the first one has been revealed—pack your bags, he’s headed to Singapore!

Henderson’s passion for bringing classical music to new audiences inspired him to begin performing in the New York City subway two to three times a week in 2010—and the idea caught on. By 2015, Bach in the Subways had grown to a worldwide phenomenon, as thousands of players, professionals and amateurs alike, took to the subways and streets performing pop-up concerts absolutely free of charge. Stay tuned for the next location reveal, and for more information, visit bachinthesubways.org/bach333.

