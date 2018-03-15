By Megan Westberg

As we reported last week, Bach in the Subways founder, cellist Dale Henderson, is gearing up to celebrate the great composer’s 333rd birthday by performing pop-up concerts on three continents, all within the span of five days (March 21–25). Last week Henderson announced that Singapore would be the first location. City number two has just been revealed: Tbilisi, Georgia. Stay tuned for the third and final reveal next week.

Henderson’s passion for bringing classical music to new audiences inspired him to begin performing in the New York City subway two to three times a week in 2010—and the idea caught on. By 2015, Bach in the Subways had grown to a worldwide phenomenon, as thousands of players, professionals and amateurs alike, took to the subways and streets performing pop-up concerts absolutely free of charge. Stay tuned for the next location reveal, and for more information, visit bachinthesubways.org/bach333.

