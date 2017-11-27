Sponsored by National Symphony Orchestra

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Summer Music Institute is a four-week summer music program at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, for dedicated student instrumentalists, ages 15-20.

July 2 – 30, 2018

Deadline: Jan. 22, 2018

This tuition-free program includes housing and all music lesson fees.

Benefits: Private lessons and side-by-side orchestra rehearsals with NSO. Master classes, seminars, and chamber music; Orchestra; Exposure to internationally renowned soloists.

For more information, contact NSO Education 202-416-8820.

kennedy-center.org/SMI

David and Alice Rubenstein are the Presenting Underwriters of the NSO.

The National Symphony Orchestra Summer Music Institute is made possible through generous support from Mr. and Mrs. Albert H. Small, and the National Symphony Orchestra National Trustees.



Additional support is provided by the U.S. Department of Education.

Kennedy Center education and related artistic programming

is made possible through the generosity of the

National Committee for the Performing Arts and

the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts.

