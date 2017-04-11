In honor of Cello Month, the Boston Cello Society and Carriage House Violins, will host a Facebook livestream lecture with violinmaker James McKean. The lecture takes place on April 12 at 4pm EST.

Tune in to for a discussion on the evolution of cello design–McKean will have four cellos on hand strung up in a succession of historical strings from plain gut to tungsten–and a deeper look at how a maker can use elements of design and materials to produce varied sound, and more.

Click here to watch the livestream.

